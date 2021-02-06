Jessica chats with L.A. Rams player Sebastian Joseph-Day about his YouTube series ‘Dine N Bash’

Jessica recently chatted with Los Angeles Rams player Sebastian Joseph-Day about what it was like to be a professional athlete in 2020, living in L.A. and his YouTube series “Dine N Bash.”

The digital show highlights Los Angeles restaurants, the story behind their owners and their most popular dishes.

Sebastian also shared what he will be eating this Super Bowl and his recipe for delicious baked chicken wings!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 92.

Sebastian Joseph-Day’s Chicken Wings

Ingredients

Wings or drumsticks (whatever you prefer)

Garlic Salt

Chipotle powder

Minced onion

Crushed red pepper

Sazon Goya

Oregano

Thyme

Cloves

Your choice of BBQ sauce

Instructions

Wash chicken with Red wine or fresh lemon juice

Season the wings with garlic salt, chipotle powder, minced onion, crushed red pepper, sazon Goya, oregano, thyme, and cloves.

Cook the wings in boiling water for about 30 minutes.

Drain the wings, place them on a sheet pan and cook in the oven on 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

Toss in the BBQ sauce and garnish with fresh thyme.

Enjoy!