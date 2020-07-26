Jessica chats with the minds behind Ggiata Delicatessen’s mouth-watering Italian-style sandwiches

Childhood friends move to Los Angeles from New Jersey to sell Italian-style sandwiches reminiscent of home while living and working together.

It might sound like the plot of a reality show, but it’s actually the story of Ggiata Delicatessen.

Three of the minds behind Ggiata’s mouth-watering sandwiches chatted with Jessica about running a businesses amid a global pandemic and the secret behind why their sandwiches are so good.

The friends were hoping to open Ggiata as a food truck in March, but transitioned online and are operating a “cloud kitchen.”

Patrons can order online for pick up or delivery. Jessica had some sandwiches delivered right to her door!

For more information about Ggiata, visit the deli's website or Instagram.

