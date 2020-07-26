Jessica cooks up a blackened mahi-mahi sandwich with homemade tartar sauce

Anytime Jessica goes back to Florida, she has to order a mahi-mahi sandwich.
She decided to make her own version to remind her of home.
Jessica says a mahi-mahi sandwich is best eaten outside, near the beach and with a cold beverage, but she did the next best thing and enjoyed it on her patio.
“This is a proper Florida sandwich,” Jessica said of her final product.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 75.
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Homemade Tartar Sauce
Ingredients
- Mahi-mahi fillets
- Salt
- Smoked paprika
- Old Bay seasoning
- Drizzle of grapeseed oil
- Garlic powder
- Onion powder
- Finely shredded lettuce
- Sliced tomatoes
- Buns
- Butter
For tarter sauce
- 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoon of capers
- Dill pickle, chopped
- 1 teaspoon of fresh dill
- 1 teaspoon of chives
- 1/2 clove of garlic, grated
- Lemon juice
Instructions
- Season mahi-mahi with salt, smoked paprika, Old Bay, garlic powder and onion powder.
- Drizzle grapeseed oil in a pan and cook the fish until it is cooked through and blackened on both sides.
- Butter the buns and add a drizzle of garlic powder before toasting them in the oven.
- To make the tartar sauce, mix together mayonnaise, capers, dill pickle, fresh dill, chives, garlic and lemon juice.
- To assemble the sandwiches, spread the tartar sauce on both sides slices of the bun, add the lettuce, tomato and fish.
- Enjoy!