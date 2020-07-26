Jessica cooks up a blackened mahi-mahi sandwich with homemade tartar sauce

California Cooking

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anytime Jessica goes back to Florida, she has to order a mahi-mahi sandwich.

She decided to make her own version to remind her of home.

Jessica says a mahi-mahi sandwich is best eaten outside, near the beach and with a cold beverage, but she did the next best thing and enjoyed it on her patio.

“This is a proper Florida sandwich,” Jessica said of her final product.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 75.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Homemade Tartar Sauce

Ingredients

  • Mahi-mahi fillets
  • Salt
  • Smoked paprika
  • Old Bay seasoning
  • Drizzle of grapeseed oil
  • Garlic powder
  • Onion powder
  • Finely shredded lettuce
  • Sliced tomatoes
  • Buns
  • Butter

For tarter sauce

  • 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoon of capers
  • Dill pickle, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon of fresh dill
  • 1 teaspoon of chives
  • 1/2 clove of garlic, grated
  • Lemon juice

Instructions

  1. Season mahi-mahi with salt, smoked paprika, Old Bay, garlic powder and onion powder.
  2. Drizzle grapeseed oil in a pan and cook the fish until it is cooked through and blackened on both sides.
  3. Butter the buns and add a drizzle of garlic powder before toasting them in the oven.
  4. To make the tartar sauce, mix together mayonnaise, capers, dill pickle, fresh dill, chives, garlic and lemon juice.
  5. To assemble the sandwiches, spread the tartar sauce on both sides slices of the bun, add the lettuce, tomato and fish.
  6. Enjoy!

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter