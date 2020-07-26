Jessica cooks up a blackened mahi-mahi sandwich with homemade tartar sauce

Anytime Jessica goes back to Florida, she has to order a mahi-mahi sandwich.

She decided to make her own version to remind her of home.

Jessica says a mahi-mahi sandwich is best eaten outside, near the beach and with a cold beverage, but she did the next best thing and enjoyed it on her patio.

“This is a proper Florida sandwich,” Jessica said of her final product.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich with Homemade Tartar Sauce

Ingredients

Mahi-mahi fillets

Salt

Smoked paprika

Old Bay seasoning

Drizzle of grapeseed oil

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Finely shredded lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Buns

Butter

For tarter sauce

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 teaspoon of capers

Dill pickle, chopped

1 teaspoon of fresh dill

1 teaspoon of chives

1/2 clove of garlic, grated

Lemon juice

Instructions

Season mahi-mahi with salt, smoked paprika, Old Bay, garlic powder and onion powder. Drizzle grapeseed oil in a pan and cook the fish until it is cooked through and blackened on both sides. Butter the buns and add a drizzle of garlic powder before toasting them in the oven. To make the tartar sauce, mix together mayonnaise, capers, dill pickle, fresh dill, chives, garlic and lemon juice. To assemble the sandwiches, spread the tartar sauce on both sides slices of the bun, add the lettuce, tomato and fish. Enjoy!