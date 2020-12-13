Jessica cooks up latkes with homemade applesauce for Hanukkah

Jessica and her family celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah.

She loves latkes because they include her favorite ingredient (potatoes) and they’re fried!

Jessica made the traditional dish last year and got her mother-in-law’s stamp of approval.

Although she likes her latkes with sour cream, she decided to whip up a homemade applesauce to go with the crispy potatoes.

Her final product was so delicious, Jessica said she can eat latkes all year!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 88.

Latkes with Homemade Applesauce

Ingredients

3 apples, cores removed, rough chop with skin on

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of sugar

1/2 cup of apple juice

3 potatoes

1/4 onion

2 eggs

3 tablespoon of flour

1 teaspoons of baking powder

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

To make the applesauce: Remove the cores from the apples. Add butter and apples into a saucepan and sauté for about 5 minutes. Add sugar and apple juice and cook for 10 to 15 more minutes until the apples are mushy. When the apples are done, pour the apples and leftover juice in a blender to combine. Peel the skin off the potatoes. Use the grater blade of the food processor to shred the potatoes and onion, or you can use a handheld grater. To make the latkes: Drain the potato mixture on paper towels by squeezing the excess water out. Add eggs, flour, baking powder, salt and pepper to the potato mixture and mix together with a fork. Using a spoon, drop the latkes into a pan with grapeseed oil. Do not overcrowd the potatoes. Cook until the latkes are golden and crispy. Serve them with sour cream and applesauce Happy Hanukkah!