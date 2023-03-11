Jessica recently visited The Hideaway in Beverly Hills for some delicious eats and good vibes.

She also sat down with actor and Hideaway investor Ryan Phillippe to find out when his interests in restaurants started. (Hint, it was way before his Hollywood days).

The restaurant is inspired by the Baja region of Mexico, and it shows. Ryan wants you to walk away from this experience with more than just having had a good steak or seafood dinner.

A highlight: The “Push for Tequila” button.

Jessica also got to hang out in the kitchen and got to see how the chimichurri sauce is made (see recipe below).

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 142.

Chimichurri Sauce Recipe, courtesy of The Hideaway

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 TBLS chopped fresh oregano

4 ea whole peeled garlic cloves

2 ea shallots small diced

1 ea jalapeno – deseeded small diced

2 ea chile fresno deseeded small diced

2 ea limes

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 TBLS kosher salt

1 TBLS fresh cracker black pepper

Instructions

Gather all ingredients, a medium size mixing bowl, micro plane, lime juicer, and a whisk. Measure everything and prepare all veggies and herbs. In a medium size bowl, use the micro plane to grate all 4 garlic cloves and the zest of one lime (make sure when you zest the lime you only use the green part – we don’t want to use any of the white part because it will make the Chimichurri bitter). Cut both limes in half and juice them right into the bowl with the garlic and lime zest. Also, add your vinegar, salt, and black pepper. Whisk in the extra virgin olive oil. Once you have all your liquids together, begin adding the rest of the ingredients – whisk them all together. Let them sit for about half an hour so all the flavors marinate together. Taste it and see if it needs more salt or black pepper.