Jessica recently had a Zoom date with Martha Stewart and found out how she is coping while staying at home.

Turns out, Martha is making do like many of us: cooking, gardening and enjoying the outdoors.

She has also shared tips on her website and Instagram on what to cook up in the kitchen and she shared four of her recipes with Jessica!

The recipes they discussed can be found at the links below:

Martha’s favorite vinaigrette

Martha’s soft boiled eggs

Martha’s bread pudding

Margarita

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 68.