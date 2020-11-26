Jessica honors a local teacher this Thanksgiving with a special surprise

Jessica recently honored Monica Aguilar, a teacher at Richard Bard Elementary School in Port Hueneme, for her continued service to children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Monica was completely surprised when she arrived at Stonehaus in Westlake Village for what she thought was a luncheon for her colleague, but instead was a lovely tribute to her!

The Westlake Valley Inn gifted her with a weekend stay that includes a gorgeous hotel suite and a spa day, which the mom of twin boys was super grateful for.

Annie Campbell set up the table and decorated for Monica’s special fall lunch, and she got a gift basket filled with goodies like a $500 gift card to Goldbelly.com.

There was even a heartfelt message from Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, which was especially awesome for the lifelong fan who grew up in Highland Park.

Colleagues and students shared with KTLA why Ms. Aguilar is so special.

One fellow teacher said she makes learning fun, meaningful and more memorable, and her student described her as being “so chill.”

Congratulations, Ms. Aguilar! KTLA is thankful for you!