Jessica is not one to get excited about salad, but she does get excited about the thought of a buffalo chicken salad.

The best part about this salad: you don’t even have to turn on your stove to make it.

It’s spicy, it’s delicious and it’s great for lunch or dinner!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 145.

Buffalo Chicken Salad with Homemade Dressing

Ingredients

Rotisserie chicken

¼ to 1/2 cup Frank’s RedHot

1 to 2 tablespoons of butter

4 to 5 stalks of celery, sliced including the leaves

¼ cup of shredded carrots

½ can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¼ red onion, cut into thin slices

Avocado, sliced

Lemon

Head of romaine lettuce, chopped

Handful of protein greens with sweet pea leaves (optional)

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons of labneh or sour cream

1/8 to ¼ cup of crumbled blue cheese

Splash of Worcestershire sauce

Splash of milk

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Add romaine lettuce and protein greens to salad bowl for your base. Add celery, carrots, and red onions. Cut up the white meat chicken from the rotisserie chicken. In a separate bowl, add the butter, Frank’s Redhot, chicken and chickpeas and mix together. Add mayonnaise, labneh, Worcestershire sauce, milk, blue cheese and mix together. Season with salt and pepper Add the chicken mixture onto the salad. Add the avocado and squeeze lemon over it. Drizzle with your homemade blue cheese dressing. Enjoy!