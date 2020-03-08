Jessica makes a cheeseburger empanada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's son Levi likes cheeseburgers and Cesar salads, and it's hard for her to get him to eat anything else.

She decided to play with cheeseburger ingredients and make a empanada version!

Her creation is saucy and flavorful. But will Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 61.

Jessia's Cheeseburger Empanada

Ingredients

½ yellow onion, chopped

1 pound of ground beef

Frozen pie crusts

Shredded cheddar cheese

1 egg

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

Salt

Avocado oil

2 tablespoons of ketchup

2 tablespoons of mustard

Instructions

Thaw out your pie crust. Sauté onions in a pan with avocado oil and a pinch of salt on medium high heat. When onions are translucent, add ground beef and let cook until almost browned. Add ketchup, mustard and garlic powder. Use a soup bowl to create a circular piece of pie dough for your empanada. Add ground beef mixture and shredded cheese on half of the dough, then fold the dough over, crimping the edges with a fork to create an empanada. Whisk the egg and brush the egg wash on the top of the empanada. Place the empanada in the oven at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy!

