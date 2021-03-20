Jessica makes a cheesy asparagus-stuffed chicken dinner

Jessica’s cheesy asparagus-stuffed chicken is a weeknight chicken dinner you’ll actually be excited about!

Jessica said the smoked gouda really makes this dish, and she declared that it is “not boring chicken.”

In the video below, watch how Jessica served it for her son Levi, who gave the dish a thumbs up.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 96.

Cheesy Asparagus-Stuffed Chicken Dinner

Ingredients

Thin chicken breasts

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Smoked paprika

Prosciutto

Asparagus

Shredded smoked gouda cheese

Flour

2 eggs

Breadcrumbs

Toothpicks

Wrap the chicken breasts in plastic wrap or place them in a Ziplock bag and flatten with a rolling pin or meat mallet. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Prepare your 3 dredging stations: Flour, whisked eggs and breadcrumbs. Season the dredging stations with the same seasonings as above. Place one piece of prosciutto over a chicken breast, add asparagus then shredded gouda cheese and roll the chicken breast. Fasten the roll with toothpicks. Dip each of the chicken rolls in flour then egg then bread crumbs. Heat enough oil to cover the bottom of a frying pan and cook the chicken rolls until they are golden brown and crispy on all sides. Place a rack on a cookie sheet, then place chicken rolls on the rack and cook in the oven on 400 degrees until the chicken is cooked all the way through. Make sure to remove ALL toothpicks before you serve. Enjoy!