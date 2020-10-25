Jessica makes a cheesy patty melt with a red cabbage fall slaw

Jessica’s cheesy patty melt is the perfect cozy meal for a fall night, maybe even Halloween night!
And her red cabbage fall slaw adds a fresh, semi-sweet crunch to the gooey deliciousness.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 80.
Jessica’s Cheesy Patty Melt with Fall Slaw
Ingredients
For Sandwich:
- 2 large onions, thinly sliced
- 1 pound of ground meat (80/20)
- Dash of Worcestershire sauce
- 3 cloves garlic, grated
- Rye bread
- Swiss cheese
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Butter
For Thousand Island Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons of ketchup
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
- 1 pickle, chopped
For Slaw:
- 1 head of red cabbage
- 2 honey crisp apples, cut into super thin slices with skin
- 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon of agave
- 1/2 cup of olive oil
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 2 tablespoon of parsley
- 1/4 cup of pumpkin seeds, toasted
Instructions
- Add olive oil to a pan and cook the onions on low/medium heat until they’re caramelized. Add 1/4 cup of water if they’re too dry and are not completely caramelized and continue cooking until the water evaporates.
- Add Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt and pepper to the ground beef and mix with a fork.
- Make patties.
- For the slaw: Cut the cabbage in half, remove the core, then cut into quarters. Cut the cabbage as thinly as possible.
- Add thinly sliced apples, apple cider vinegar, agave, olive oil, salt, garlic powder, parsley and toasted pumpkin seeds and mix.
- If you can, refrigerate the slaw for about an hour before serving, it will make it extra tasty!
- Season the patties with salt and then cook them in a cast iron skillet.
- Add butter to a pan or griddle. Place the rye bread and two slices of swiss cheese and cook until bread is browned and cheese is melted. Add hamburger patty and grilled onions to your sandwich.
- Make thousand island dressing by mixing ketchup, mayo and pickles and spread it on sandwich once it is done.
- Enjoy!