Jessica makes a chicken fajita bowl with The Cool Mom Co. founder Lizzy Mathis

Lizzy Mathis, editor-in-chief and founder of The Cool Mom Co., has some key tips when it comes to cooking for kids.

As a mother of three herself, she said the trick is to make meals where the kids can pick their own ingredients and toppings. And, of course, lots of pre-planning meals.

Jessica tried her hand at making Lizzy’s fajita bowl. It’s a great meal for kids because they can build their own bowl however they want!

And Jessica let Levi, her foodie in training, do just that.

For more information about Lizzie and her blog, check out The Cool Mom Co.’s website, or follow it on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 107.

Chicken Fajitas Bowl, courtesy of Lizzy Mathis and The Cool Mom Co.

Ingredients, for marinade

1 orange, juiced

1 lime, juiced

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoon of chopped cilantro leaves

For fajitas

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded into 1 inch thickness and cut into 1 inch strips

4 tablespoon of olive oil, divided in half

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, 1/2-inch sliced

1 red bell pepper, 1/2-inch sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, 1/2-inch sliced

For bowl toppings

2 cups of cooked basmati rice

1 can of black beans

Sour cream

Shredded cheese

For quick guacamole

2 ripe avocados

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 lime, juiced

For pico de gallo

4 small tomatoes, diced

1/2 small red onion, diced

1/2 cup cilantro

1/2 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon salt

1 jalapeño, seeded

Instructions

In a medium bowl, mix together all the ingredients for the marinade. Mix the chicken into the bowl and let it marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature. Heat 2 tablespoons of the the oil in a large cast iron skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and sauté until the chicken is cooked all the way through. When the chicken is cooked, remove it and set it aside. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan and turn up the heat to high. Once the oil is smoking, sauté the red onions and bell peppers until they are just tender and turning dark brown in some spots. Add chicken back into the pan and mix everything together. In a bowl spread out rice and top with all your favorite toppings.