Jessica makes a chocolate bourbon pecan pie with Sprinkles Founder Candace Nelson



Candace Nelsons’ happy place is her kitchen, and she knows that more people are spending time in their own these days.

The Sprinkles Cupcakes founder wanted to make baking more accessible for folks who are staying home during the holidays, while also upping the ante on traditional pie recipes.

So she developed the Pie Pop Up, a holiday pie course, to do just that!

Candace and Jessica recently baked a chocolate bourbon pecan pie together. During their Zoom call, Jessica confessed that she had never made pie dough from scratch before trying Candace’s recipe.

But her pie came out delicious, and she thanked Candace for being “the best teacher.”

Chocolate bourbon pecan pie

½ recipe Master Pie Crust, blind baked

Ingredients

2 ounces (57g) of unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped

1/3 cup (75g) of unsalted butter

¼ cup (20g) of unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ cup (150g) of sugar

¾ cup (240g) of dark corn syrup

½ teaspoon of fine sea salt

3 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

3 tablespoons of bourbon

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

1½ cups (180g) of pecan halves

1/3 cup (67g) of bittersweet or semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325°F. In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate and butter on high for 2 to 3 minutes, stopping and stirring every 45 seconds until melted. Whisk together until smooth, then add the cocoa powder and whisk until smooth. Whisk in the sugar, corn syrup, salt, eggs, egg yolk, bourbon, and vanilla until smooth. Sprinkle 1 cup of the pecans evenly across the bottom of the blind-baked crust and slowly pour in the filling in a spiral motion, working from the inside out. Sprinkle the chocolate chips evenly over the top of the pie, then arrange the remaining pecans on top of the chocolate chip layer in a decorative pattern. Place the pie on a baking sheet and bake until the center of the pie has puffed and the filling jiggles only slightly when the pan is gently shaken, about 45 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for several hours before cutting and serving.

Ingredients for Master Pie Crust

2½ cups (325 g) of all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons of sugar

1 teaspoon of fine sea salt

1 cup (2 sticks or 226g) of unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch cubes, chilled in the freezer for 20 minutes

½ cup ice water, plus more as needed

Instructions

In a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, and salt until incorporated, about 5 pulses. Add the butter and pulse until incorporated but still with lots of pea-size pieces, 10 to 15 pulses (make sure not to overprocess). Add ¼cup of the ice water and pulse the dough, then add the remaining ¼cup water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing after each addition, until the dough just comes together and small pieces of butter are still visible; be careful not to overwork the dough. Divide the dough in half and form each half into a 5 x 1-inch disc. Wrap each disc in plastic wrap and chill for at least an hour before using.

To blind bake:

Roll the dough, then line a 9 inch pie pan. Crimp the edges and dock the pastry with the tines of a fork. Line the pie with aluminum foil or parchment and then fill the pie with weights: ceramic pie weights, dried beans or dried rice. Bake for 15 minutes in a 425 degree oven. Then remove the pie weights and liner and bake for 2-3 more minutes until the moisture is cooked off from the bottom of the pastry. Remove from oven and let cool.