It’s fun to make recipes at home during the holidays, but Jessica also likes to cheat, just a little.

She made a Christmas tree pastry with store-bought puff pastry, and it turned out beautifully!

You can make yours savory or sweet, but it is a delicious dish for any holiday gathering.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 137.

Christmas Tree Pastry

Ingredients

Puff pastry sheets

Hazelnut spread

Egg

Powdered sugar

Instructions

Thaw the puff pastry sheets in the refrigerator. Roll out the dough on a floured surface. Place 2 sheets on top of each other. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough in the shape of Christmas tree (triangle). Separate the two sheets of pastry and add hazelnut spread to one sheet and spread as close to the edge as you can. Place the second sheet on top. Using a sharp knife, cut little lines into the sides of the triangle, not going all the way to the middle. Twist the cut pieces and push down to create branches. Using the leftover puff pastry, create a star to put on top on your Christmas tree. Whisk an egg and a little water to create an egg wash. Brush the tree with the egg wash. Bake your tree in oven at 375 degrees for about 10 to 15 minutes until it is browned. Let it cool for at least 15 minutes once you remove it from the oven. Sprinkle it with powdered sugar. Happy Holidays!