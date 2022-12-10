It’s fun to make recipes at home during the holidays, but Jessica also likes to cheat, just a little.
She made a Christmas tree pastry with store-bought puff pastry, and it turned out beautifully!
You can make yours savory or sweet, but it is a delicious dish for any holiday gathering.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 137.
Christmas Tree Pastry
Ingredients
- Puff pastry sheets
- Hazelnut spread
- Egg
- Powdered sugar
Instructions
- Thaw the puff pastry sheets in the refrigerator.
- Roll out the dough on a floured surface.
- Place 2 sheets on top of each other.
- Using a sharp knife, cut the dough in the shape of Christmas tree (triangle).
- Separate the two sheets of pastry and add hazelnut spread to one sheet and spread as close to the edge as you can.
- Place the second sheet on top.
- Using a sharp knife, cut little lines into the sides of the triangle, not going all the way to the middle.
- Twist the cut pieces and push down to create branches.
- Using the leftover puff pastry, create a star to put on top on your Christmas tree.
- Whisk an egg and a little water to create an egg wash.
- Brush the tree with the egg wash.
- Bake your tree in oven at 375 degrees for about 10 to 15 minutes until it is browned.
- Let it cool for at least 15 minutes once you remove it from the oven.
- Sprinkle it with powdered sugar.
- Happy Holidays!