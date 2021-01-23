Jessica makes a classic beef stroganoff

Jessica hadn’t had beef stroganoff since the late ‘80s.

Her mom used to make the classic dish and Jessica loved it, so she thought she’d give it a try herself.

“Tastes like the ‘80s. In a good way,” Jessica said about her finished dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 90.

Jessica’s Beef Stroganoff

Ingredients

1 pound of sirloin or New York strip

Olive oil

1/2 onion, diced

About 12 baby portobello mushrooms, sliced

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons of flour

1 cup of beef stock

1 teaspoon of dijon mustard

A few dashes of Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup of sour cream

1 to 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped dill (you can substitute for parsley or chives)

Wide egg noodles

Instructions

Cut steak into bite-size pieces, getting rid of the fatty bits. Season with salt and pepper and sear in a cast iron skillet with olive oil. Remove steak from skillet once browned on both sides. Add onions and mushrooms to the skillet and cook on medium heat until the mushrooms are browned and the onions are translucent. Keep adding olive oil if you need it. Add the garlic at the very end. Cook the egg noodles in boiling water according to instructions on the package. Turn heat down on the mushrooms and add in flour. Stir for a few minutes to get rid of the raw flour taste. Then add beef stock, dijon mustard and Worcestershire sauce and let simmer for 5 to 7 minutes. Turn off the heat, add sour cream, steak and the egg noodles. Mix all together. Garnish with fresh chopped dill. Enjoy!