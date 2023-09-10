Jessica’s love of coffee had her thinking what else she can do with it.
Because she’s not a baker, she whipped up a no-bake coffee ice cream pie. Yum!
She topped off her pie with some homemade whipped cream.
“This looks like a professional pie, and we never turned the oven on,” Jessica proclaimed. It’s the best afternoon pick-me-up, she added.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 153.
Coffee Ice Cream Pie
Ingredients
- Coffee ice cream
- Bag of almond or chocolate biscotti
- Chocolate-covered espresso beans
- 1 stick of butter, melted
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Take the ice cream out of the freezer and let it thaw on the counter for a few minutes so it’s soft enough to mix.
- Add the biscotti into food processor and pulse.
- Add a stick melted butter and pulse.
- Add the ground biscotti to a pie pan with a removable bottom.
- Press with a measuring cup to create a flat bottom with a crust around edge.
- Place the crust in the freezer.
- Chop up the chocolate espresso coffee beans.
- Add the chopped espresso beans to gallon of coffee ice cream and mix together in a mixer or by hand.
- Add the ice cream filling to the crust and then put your pie back in the freezer.
- Using a stand mixer, whip together heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract.
- Add the homemade whipped cream to the top of the ice cream pie.
- Grate one or two chocolate covered espresso beans on top of the pie.
- Enjoy!