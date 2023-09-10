Jessica’s love of coffee had her thinking what else she can do with it.

Because she’s not a baker, she whipped up a no-bake coffee ice cream pie. Yum!

She topped off her pie with some homemade whipped cream.

“This looks like a professional pie, and we never turned the oven on,” Jessica proclaimed. It’s the best afternoon pick-me-up, she added.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 153.

Coffee Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients

Coffee ice cream

Bag of almond or chocolate biscotti

Chocolate-covered espresso beans

1 stick of butter, melted

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Take the ice cream out of the freezer and let it thaw on the counter for a few minutes so it’s soft enough to mix. Add the biscotti into food processor and pulse. Add a stick melted butter and pulse. Add the ground biscotti to a pie pan with a removable bottom. Press with a measuring cup to create a flat bottom with a crust around edge. Place the crust in the freezer. Chop up the chocolate espresso coffee beans. Add the chopped espresso beans to gallon of coffee ice cream and mix together in a mixer or by hand. Add the ice cream filling to the crust and then put your pie back in the freezer. Using a stand mixer, whip together heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Add the homemade whipped cream to the top of the ice cream pie. Grate one or two chocolate covered espresso beans on top of the pie. Enjoy!