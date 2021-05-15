Jessica makes a crab BLT and Old Bay-seasoned potato chips

Jessica is taking all the ingredients that she loves from a Crab Louie Salad and making it into a sandwich.

She also made her own sauce and popped some chips in the oven with some Old Bay seasoning to go with her sandwich.

The finished product is delicious but “too messy to eat on TV,” Jessica said

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 104.

Crab BLT

Ingredients

Premium lump crab meat

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of ketchup

Capers

1 to 2 tablespoons of sour cream or labne

1 teaspoon of chopped dill

Squeeze of lemon

2 hard boiled eggs, chopped

Kettle-cooked potato chips

Old Bay seasoning

3 pieces of toasted bread of your choice

Iceberg lettuce, chopped

Tomatoes, sliced

Avocado, sliced

Bacon

Instructions

Combine mayo, ketchup, sour cream, capers, dill and lemon to create dressing Pour chips on a cookie sheet, sprinkle old bay seasoning on the chips, place in oven for about 10 mins at 350 degrees Spread dressing on all 3 pieces of toasted bread Add crab, lettuce and avocado to one piece of bread then put another piece of bread of top Spread the top piece of bread with more dressing then add egg, bacon and tomato. Top with another piece of bread. Serve sandwich with chips! Enjoy!