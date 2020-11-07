Jessica makes a crispy baked chicken dinner with mashed potatoes

Nothing feels more like home than a nice big plate of mashed potatoes. Top them with some crispy chicken thighs, and that really hits the spot.

Jessica decided to try her hand at a recipe inspired by Ina Garten and the final dish is perfect for a fall dinner.

“The family will be happy,” Jessica proclaimed while trying her dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 82.

Crispy Baked Chicken Dinner with Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

Skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

2 cups of Buttermilk

1/2 a lemon squeezed

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

1 cup of white wine or prosecco

5 slices of brioche bread

1 tablespoons of fresh rosemary

1 tablespoons of fresh thyme

2 tablespoons of fresh parsley

2 cloves of garlic

Lemon zest

7 potatoes peeled, cut and boiled

1 cup of heavy cream, milk or half and half

2 tablespoons of butter

4 ounces of garlic and herb goat cheese

5 to 6 chives, chopped

Instructions

Add buttermilk, lemon juice, dijon mustard and wine into a shallow bowl and whisk. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and let the chicken soak in buttermilk marinade for 1 hour or up to 24 hours. Peel potatoes, cut them into bite size pieces and boil them until soft. When they’re ready, drain them and put them back in the hot pot to stay warm. Add bread, rosemary, thyme, parsley, garlic, lemon zest and pinch of salt into a food processor and pulse to make homemade breadcrumbs. Remove chicken thighs from marinade, coat both sides with homemade breadcrumbs and place them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet with a rack. Drizzle breadcrumb coated chicken with olive oil. Cook in an oven on 425 degrees for 40 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Warm up the heavy cream and butter in a pot. Use a whisk or potato masher to mash the potatoes. Add the heavy cream and butter mixture to the pot of potatoes, whisk again. Add the goat cheese, salt, pepper and chives and mix all together. Serve the chicken with a side of mashed potatoes. Enjoy!