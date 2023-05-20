Jessica recently made a crispy chicken sandwich at home with a little help from her son Levi.
This quick and easy recipe makes for a delicious fast-food style sandwich, but healthier!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 147.
Jessica’s Homemade Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients
- 1 pound of ground chicken
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic powder
- Smoked paprika
- Mustard powder
- Onion powder
- Chipotle powder
- Panko bread crumbs
- Shredded lettuce
- Mayonnaise
- Pickle chips
- Brioche buns
Instructions
- Season the ground chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, mustard powder, smoked paprika, onion powder and chipotle powder.
- Season the Panko bread crumbs with salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika and onion powder.
- Flatten the meat and score it with a fork to create four equal parts for your patties.
- Form patties with the ground chicken.
- Coat the patties with the bread crumbs and them place on a Silpat-lined cookie sheet.
- Drizzle the patties with olive oil and cook them in 400-degree oven until they’re browned and crispy.
- Toast the brioche buns.
- Create your crispy sandwich with a good helping of mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and pickles.
- Enjoy!!