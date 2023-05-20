Jessica recently made a crispy chicken sandwich at home with a little help from her son Levi.

This quick and easy recipe makes for a delicious fast-food style sandwich, but healthier!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 147.

Jessica’s Homemade Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

1 pound of ground chicken

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Smoked paprika

Mustard powder

Onion powder

Chipotle powder

Panko bread crumbs

Shredded lettuce

Mayonnaise

Pickle chips

Brioche buns

Instructions

Season the ground chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, mustard powder, smoked paprika, onion powder and chipotle powder. Season the Panko bread crumbs with salt, pepper, garlic powder, smoked paprika and onion powder. Flatten the meat and score it with a fork to create four equal parts for your patties. Form patties with the ground chicken. Coat the patties with the bread crumbs and them place on a Silpat-lined cookie sheet. Drizzle the patties with olive oil and cook them in 400-degree oven until they’re browned and crispy. Toast the brioche buns. Create your crispy sandwich with a good helping of mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and pickles. Enjoy!!