It’s still summer and nectarines — Jessica’s favorite fruit — are in bloom.

She wanted to try her hand at making an open-faced tart with some ripened nectarines.

Don’t worry, she incorporated a little hack to make the delicious dessert a little easier to make.

“This is so easy” Levi proclaimed.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 151.

Nectarine Tart

6 to 7 nectarines, cut into slices

Frozen Pillsbury pie crusts

Vanilla ice cream

1 egg

1 tablesoon of flour

Splash of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

Pinch of salt

Turbinado sugar

Instructions

Leave your pie dough on counter for 20 to 30 minutes to defrost. Flour your cutting board and roll your pie dough into a circle. Add the pie dough to a Parchment-lined cookie sheet. Cut your nectarines into slices and place in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, a splash of vanilla, flour and a pinch of salt to a bowl of nectarines and mix. Add the nectarines to the pie dough and bring up the edges all around the circle to create a tart. Whisk an egg. Paint the crust with egg wash then sprinkle turbinado sugar on the crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 40 minutes until the crust is golden brown. Serve with ice cream. Enjoy!