It’s still summer and nectarines — Jessica’s favorite fruit — are in bloom.
She wanted to try her hand at making an open-faced tart with some ripened nectarines.
Don’t worry, she incorporated a little hack to make the delicious dessert a little easier to make.
“This is so easy” Levi proclaimed.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 151.
Nectarine Tart
- 6 to 7 nectarines, cut into slices
- Frozen Pillsbury pie crusts
- Vanilla ice cream
- 1 egg
- 1 tablesoon of flour
- Splash of vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
- Pinch of salt
- Turbinado sugar
Instructions
- Leave your pie dough on counter for 20 to 30 minutes to defrost.
- Flour your cutting board and roll your pie dough into a circle.
- Add the pie dough to a Parchment-lined cookie sheet.
- Cut your nectarines into slices and place in a bowl.
- Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar, a splash of vanilla, flour and a pinch of salt to a bowl of nectarines and mix.
- Add the nectarines to the pie dough and bring up the edges all around the circle to create a tart.
- Whisk an egg.
- Paint the crust with egg wash then sprinkle turbinado sugar on the crust.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 40 minutes until the crust is golden brown.
- Serve with ice cream.
- Enjoy!