Sometimes you’re just craving an omelette for dinner. That’s why Jessica recently whipped up a veggie-filled one.

This dish is colorful and packed with flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 146.

Spring Omelette

Ingredients

1 zucchini, sliced with a mandolin

Shallot, chopped

5 eggs

Splash of half and half

Frozen corn

Grated garlic

Goat cheese

Fresh herbs

Instructions

Whip eggs, half and half, salt and pepper together. Add butter and olive oil into a nonstick pan. Sauté shallots first. Add zucchini and cook until they’re soft and browned. Add grated garlic. Add salt and a little more butter. Add eggs and turn heat to low. Add corn and dollops of goat cheese. Using a spatula, gently fold the omelette in half. Bake in a warm oven for a few minutes. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and pesto. Enjoy!