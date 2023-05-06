Sometimes you’re just craving an omelette for dinner. That’s why Jessica recently whipped up a veggie-filled one.
This dish is colorful and packed with flavor.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 146.
Spring Omelette
Ingredients
- 1 zucchini, sliced with a mandolin
- Shallot, chopped
- 5 eggs
- Splash of half and half
- Frozen corn
- Grated garlic
- Goat cheese
- Fresh herbs
Instructions
- Whip eggs, half and half, salt and pepper together.
- Add butter and olive oil into a nonstick pan.
- Sauté shallots first.
- Add zucchini and cook until they’re soft and browned.
- Add grated garlic.
- Add salt and a little more butter.
- Add eggs and turn heat to low.
- Add corn and dollops of goat cheese.
- Using a spatula, gently fold the omelette in half.
- Bake in a warm oven for a few minutes.
- Sprinkle with fresh herbs and pesto.
- Enjoy!