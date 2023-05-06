Sometimes you’re just craving an omelette for dinner. That’s why Jessica recently whipped up a veggie-filled one.

This dish is colorful and packed with flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 146.

Spring Omelette

Ingredients

  • 1 zucchini, sliced with a mandolin
  • Shallot, chopped
  • 5 eggs
  • Splash of half and half
  • Frozen corn
  • Grated garlic
  • Goat cheese
  • Fresh herbs

Instructions

  1. Whip eggs, half and half, salt and pepper together.
  2. Add butter and olive oil into a nonstick pan.
  3. Sauté shallots first.
  4. Add zucchini and cook until they’re soft and browned.
  5. Add grated garlic.
  6. Add salt and a little more butter.
  7. Add eggs and turn heat to low.
  8. Add corn and dollops of goat cheese.
  9. Using a spatula, gently fold the omelette in half.
  10. Bake in a warm oven for a few minutes.
  11. Sprinkle with fresh herbs and pesto.
  12. Enjoy!