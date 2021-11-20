Jessica makes a festive jeweled rice using a pumpkin

Jessica doesn’t usually serve rice with her Thanksgiving dinner, but she thought she’d try a new recipe out this year.
She used a pumpkin as a bowl, and her festive jeweled rice makes for a gorgeous and hearty vegetarian dish.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 116.
Festive Jeweled Rice
Ingredients
- Pumpkin cut in half
- 2 cups of basmati rice
- Pinch of saffron
- 1 cup of shredded carrots
- 2 to 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
- 1 of tablespoon sugar
- 1 shallot, chopped
- Coriander
- Cumin
- 2 tablespoons of pistachios
- 2 tablespoons of slivered almonds
- 2 tablespoons of pine nuts
- 1/8 to 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
- 2 to 3 tablespoons of dried cranberries
- Orange zest
- Labne
- 2 to 3 garlic cloves
- Pomegranate molasses
Instructions
- Cook the basmati rice according to the instructions and add a pinch of saffron.
- Cut the pumpkin in half with a sharp butcher knife to create a pumpkin bowl.
- Scrape out the seeds, drizzle the pumpkin with olive oil, season it with salt and pepper and place it on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
- Bake the pumpkin for 45 minutes to an 1 hour at 400 degrees.
- Add the shredded carrots to a bowl with apple cider vinegar, sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt, and let it sit to marinate.
- Cook the shallots until they become translucent. Season with cumin, coriander and salt. Add 1 clove of grated garlic.
- Toast the pistachios, almonds and pine nuts.
- Add the rice, shallot mixture, shredded carrots, nuts, pomegranate, dried cranberries, orange zest, fresh cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil and mix.
- Add 2 to 3 cloves of grated garlic and salt to the labne.
- Spread the labne on a plate and add the pumpkin bowl on top.
- Scoop the rice into a bowl and drizzle it with pomegranate molasses.
- Happy Thanksgiving!