Jessica makes a festive jeweled rice using a pumpkin

Jessica doesn’t usually serve rice with her Thanksgiving dinner, but she thought she’d try a new recipe out this year.

She used a pumpkin as a bowl, and her festive jeweled rice makes for a gorgeous and hearty vegetarian dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 116.

Festive Jeweled Rice

Ingredients

Pumpkin cut in half

2 cups of basmati rice

Pinch of saffron

1 cup of shredded carrots

2 to 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

1 of tablespoon sugar

1 shallot, chopped

Coriander

Cumin

2 tablespoons of pistachios

2 tablespoons of slivered almonds

2 tablespoons of pine nuts

1/8 to 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

2 to 3 tablespoons of dried cranberries

Orange zest

Labne

2 to 3 garlic cloves

Pomegranate molasses

Instructions

Cook the basmati rice according to the instructions and add a pinch of saffron. Cut the pumpkin in half with a sharp butcher knife to create a pumpkin bowl. Scrape out the seeds, drizzle the pumpkin with olive oil, season it with salt and pepper and place it on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake the pumpkin for 45 minutes to an 1 hour at 400 degrees. Add the shredded carrots to a bowl with apple cider vinegar, sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt, and let it sit to marinate. Cook the shallots until they become translucent. Season with cumin, coriander and salt. Add 1 clove of grated garlic. Toast the pistachios, almonds and pine nuts. Add the rice, shallot mixture, shredded carrots, nuts, pomegranate, dried cranberries, orange zest, fresh cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil and mix. Add 2 to 3 cloves of grated garlic and salt to the labne. Spread the labne on a plate and add the pumpkin bowl on top. Scoop the rice into a bowl and drizzle it with pomegranate molasses. Happy Thanksgiving!