Jessica makes a festive jeweled rice using a pumpkin

California Cooking

Jessica doesn’t usually serve rice with her Thanksgiving dinner, but she thought she’d try a new recipe out this year.

She used a pumpkin as a bowl, and her festive jeweled rice makes for a gorgeous and hearty vegetarian dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 116.

Festive Jeweled Rice

Ingredients

  • Pumpkin cut in half
  • 2 cups of basmati rice
  • Pinch of saffron
  • 1 cup of shredded carrots
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
  • 1 of tablespoon sugar
  • 1 shallot, chopped
  • Coriander
  • Cumin
  • 2 tablespoons of pistachios
  • 2 tablespoons of slivered almonds
  • 2 tablespoons of pine nuts
  • 1/8 to 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons of dried cranberries
  • Orange zest
  • Labne
  • 2 to 3 garlic cloves
  • Pomegranate molasses

Instructions

  1. Cook the basmati rice according to the instructions and add a pinch of saffron.
  2. Cut the pumpkin in half with a sharp butcher knife to create a pumpkin bowl.
  3. Scrape out the seeds, drizzle the pumpkin with olive oil, season it with salt and pepper and place it on a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
  4. Bake the pumpkin for 45 minutes to an 1 hour at 400 degrees.
  5. Add the shredded carrots to a bowl with apple cider vinegar, sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt, and let it sit to marinate.
  6. Cook the shallots until they become translucent. Season with cumin, coriander and salt. Add 1 clove of grated garlic.
  7. Toast the pistachios, almonds and pine nuts.
  8. Add the rice, shallot mixture, shredded carrots, nuts, pomegranate, dried cranberries, orange zest, fresh cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil and mix.
  9. Add 2 to 3 cloves of grated garlic and salt to the labne.
  10. Spread the labne on a plate and add the pumpkin bowl on top.
  11. Scoop the rice into a bowl and drizzle it with pomegranate molasses.
  12. Happy Thanksgiving!

