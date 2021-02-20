Jessica makes a fresh and fruity citrus shrimp salad with fennel

Jessica loves it when citrus is in season and she thought she’d make a light and fresh salad using orange, grapefruit and fennel.

The final dish is refreshing, crunchy and oh, so pretty!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 93.

Citrus Shrimp Salad with Fennel

Ingredients

1 fennel bulb

1 grapefruit

1 orange

1/8 red onion, sliced thin

Ripe avocado

Frozen or fresh wild gulf shrimp

Chopped clove of garlic

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

Fresh orange juice from 1/2 an orange

Olive oil

Pink salt

Pink peppercorns

Fresh dill, chopped

Pistachios

Instructions

Core the fennel. Use a mandolin to cut super thin slices. Remove the peel of the grapefruit and orange. Using a knife, get rid of the pith and cut into super thin slices. Add thinly sliced red onion. Add diced avocado to bowl. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and cook in a pan with olive oil (if frozen, thaw under running water for 30 seconds and then dry with a paper towel). Add the chopped garlic to the pan right before the shrimp is almost cooked. Whisk together the mustard, vinegar, orange juice and olive oil for the dressing. Using a rolling pin, smash the pink peppercorns, then add them to the dressing. Mix the salad with the dressing. Top the salad with shrimp, pistachios and fresh dill Enjoy!