Jessica wanted to make her own spin on a Greek stuffed pita. Salmon is the main ingredient, but the real star of the show is the homemade tzatziki!

This dish comes together really quickly and is oh, so fresh and delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 150.

Greek-Inspired Stuffed Pita with Salmon

Ingredients

1 pound of salmon fillet

Garlic powder

Onion powder

1 to 1 ½ cups of Greek yogurt or labneh

1 cucumber, grated

Handful of fresh chopped dill

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, grated

Squeeze of lemon

Romaine lettuce, chopped

Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Kalamata olives, chopped

Red wine vinegar

Olive oil

Oregano

Pita bread

Instructions

Add shredded cucumber to a paper towel, let it soak for a few minutes over a strainer and then squeeze out the water. For the tzatziki, add 1 cup of yogurt, shredded cucumber, dill, a squeeze of lemon, grated garlic and salt to a bowl and mix. In a separate bowl, add lettuce, tomato, olives, a splash red wine vinegar, a drizzle of olive oil and oregano and mix. Season a salmon filet with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Warm the pita bread in foil in the oven. Cook the salmon in a pan with a little bit of oil until cooked through. Squeeze lemon on the salmon right after you remove it from the heat and flake the salmon with a fork. Using a knife, slice a little bit off the pita so you can open it up and stuff it. Stuff the pita with your Greek salad and salmon and top it with your tzatziki. Enjoy!