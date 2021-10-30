Jessica makes a Halloween-inspired black rice salad with butternut squash

Jessica’s black rice salad with roasted butternut squash makes for a great quick meal or side dish to get you in the trick-or-treating mood.

It’s festive and colorful, and can even go great as a side dish!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 114.

Black Rice Salad with Butternut Squash

Ingredients

1 to 2 cups of black rice

1 scallion, chopped

1 to 2 cups of roasted butternut squash

Goat cheese

Dressing:

Olive oil

Apple cider vinegar

Fat pinch of salt

Pepper

Honey

Clove of garlic, chopped finely

Instructions

Cook the rice according to the box. Add cubed butternut squash to a cookie sheet, sprinkle them with salt, pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Whisk the apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic, honey and olive oil to make the dressing. Add scallions and butternut squash to the rice and mix. Drizzle the dressing on rice salad and mix. Top it with goat cheese. Enjoy!