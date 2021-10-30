Jessica makes a Halloween-inspired black rice salad with butternut squash

Jessica’s black rice salad with roasted butternut squash makes for a great quick meal or side dish to get you in the trick-or-treating mood.
It’s festive and colorful, and can even go great as a side dish!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 114.
Black Rice Salad with Butternut Squash
Ingredients
- 1 to 2 cups of black rice
- 1 scallion, chopped
- 1 to 2 cups of roasted butternut squash
- Goat cheese
Dressing:
- Olive oil
- Apple cider vinegar
- Fat pinch of salt
- Pepper
- Honey
- Clove of garlic, chopped finely
Instructions
- Cook the rice according to the box.
- Add cubed butternut squash to a cookie sheet, sprinkle them with salt, pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.
- Whisk the apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, garlic, honey and olive oil to make the dressing.
- Add scallions and butternut squash to the rice and mix.
- Drizzle the dressing on rice salad and mix.
- Top it with goat cheese.
- Enjoy!