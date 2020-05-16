Jessica makes a healthy and satisfying tuna nicoise salad

Jessica thought she’d try her hand at making a flavorful tuna nicoise salad.

Her recipe is easy, healthy and fun to assemble!

Jessica thought, the more veggies and other ingredients on it, the better.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 70.

Tuna Nicoise Salad

Ingredients

1 or 2 tuna steaks (depending on size), or 2 cans of Italian tuna in olive oil

Small bag of French green beans

Bunch of asparagus

20 small baby potatoes

1/2 pint of cherry tomatoes cut in half

Butter lettuce

2 eggs

1/4 cup of roasted peppers

1/4 cup of pitted Kalamata olives

1/2 cup of marinated artichoke hearts, cut up

2 tablespoons of fresh dill

Salt

Pepper

Herbes de Provence

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

1 clove of garlic, grated

1 teaspoon of anchovy paste

Half lemon, squeezed

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Instructions

Boil baby potatoes until they are fork tender. Place cut asparagus and French green beans on 2 separate cookie sheets, giving them room to brown. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook in oven for about 10 minutes on 400 degrees. Add fresh chopped dill to potatoes once they’re cooked. To make the dressing, whisk together mustard, balsamic vinegar, lemon, garlic, anchovy paste, dash of salt and pepper and olive oil. Sprinkle salt, pepper and herbes de Provence on tuna. Sear for 4 to 5 minutes on each side on high heat and let rest before cutting. Soft boil 2 eggs: Place eggs in a pot with water. Bring to a boil then turn the heat off and cover for 10 minutes. Use the butter lettuce as a bed for the salad by adding it to the bottom of the platter. Let the veggies cool and then arrange all the veggies and potatoes around the platter. Add the tuna and soft boiled eggs, then drizzle everything with dressing. Voila!