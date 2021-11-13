Jessica makes a holiday goat cheese appetizer and prosciutto-wrapped dates

Jessica has some amazing Thanksgiving snack hacks.

She shows us how to make a colorful goat cheese log and delicious cheese-stuffed dates wrapped in prosciutto.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 115.

Holiday Goat Cheese Appetizer

Ingredients

Log of goat cheese

Pecans, toasted

Pistachios toasted

Dried cranberries

Fresh thyme

Fresh rosemary

Apples, sliced

Lemon

Grapes

Crackers

Instructions

Leave the goat cheese log out at room temperature. Place the toasted pecans, toasted pistachios, dried cranberries, fresh thyme and fresh rosemary on a cutting board and chop them up together. Roll the goat cheese so the whole log is covered with the chopped ingredients. Add the goat cheese log to a platter with sliced apples squeezed with lemon so they don’t brown, grapes and crackers Enjoy

Prosciutto Wrapped Dates

Ingredients

Pitted dates

Gorgonzola cheese

Thyme

Prosciutto

Slit the pitted dates with a knife and add gorgonzola cheese. Wrap them with prosciutto. Add them to a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Bake the dates for a couple of minutes at 450 degrees. Add them to a board and garnish with thyme. Enjoy!