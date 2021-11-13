Jessica makes a holiday goat cheese appetizer and prosciutto-wrapped dates

Jessica has some amazing Thanksgiving snack hacks.
She shows us how to make a colorful goat cheese log and delicious cheese-stuffed dates wrapped in prosciutto.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 115.
Holiday Goat Cheese Appetizer
Ingredients
- Log of goat cheese
- Pecans, toasted
- Pistachios toasted
- Dried cranberries
- Fresh thyme
- Fresh rosemary
- Apples, sliced
- Lemon
- Grapes
- Crackers
Instructions
- Leave the goat cheese log out at room temperature.
- Place the toasted pecans, toasted pistachios, dried cranberries, fresh thyme and fresh rosemary on a cutting board and chop them up together.
- Roll the goat cheese so the whole log is covered with the chopped ingredients.
- Add the goat cheese log to a platter with sliced apples squeezed with lemon so they don’t brown, grapes and crackers
- Enjoy
Prosciutto Wrapped Dates
Ingredients
- Pitted dates
- Gorgonzola cheese
- Thyme
- Prosciutto
- Slit the pitted dates with a knife and add gorgonzola cheese.
- Wrap them with prosciutto.
- Add them to a parchment-lined cookie sheet.
- Bake the dates for a couple of minutes at 450 degrees.
- Add them to a board and garnish with thyme.
- Enjoy!