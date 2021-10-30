Jessica makes a hot dog rattlesnake with Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira

Jessica recently chatted with the Food Network’s Aarti Sequeira, who is a judge on “Halloween Wars.”

Aarti has two daughters, and Halloween is a big deal in her family.

She and Jessica made a fun and easy hot dog rattlesnake.

For more information on Aarti, visit her website, follow her on Instagram and pre-order her new book “My Family Recipe Journal.”

And visit the Food Network for more on “Halloween Wars” and the upcoming “Holiday Wars.”

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 114.

Hot Dog Rattlesnake

Ingredients

1 16-ounce package of hot dogs

1 can of large refrigerated flaky biscuits (contains 8) at room temperature

Honey mustard

Everything bagel seasoning (optional)

Toothpicks

Green olives with pimento

Anything to make a tongue: bell pepper, pepperoni, sun-dried tomato

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Pop open the can, and separate the biscuits from each other. Flatten them slightly either with your hands, or very lightly with a rolling pin. Brush with a thin layer of honey mustard (use a pastry brush), and sprinkle with a little of everything bagel seasoning. Cut each biscuit into quarters. Slice the hot dogs into quarters, too. To create each bite, place a piece of hotdog in the center of a biscuit quarter. Bring the opposite two points of biscuit across the top of the hot dog, and press to seal. Secure it with a toothpick. Repeat with the remaining hot dog and biscuit pieces. Arrange your creation on a parchment or silicone mat-lined baking sheet, in the shape of a snake. Bake for 15 minutes, until golden brown. Decorate with two olives for eyes, and a piece of bell pepper/pepperoni/sundried tomato for the tongue. Serve!