To celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl, Jessica thought she’d whip up her own version of something served at Arrowhead Stadium: Mac and cheese with BBQ burnt ends with crispy onions.
She doesn’t have a smoker, but she was able to make her delicious burnt ends in the oven!
This cheesy, decadent combo is bound to be a hit at your Super Bowl party.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 140.
Kansas City Burnt Ends Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
- 2 pound chuck roast
- 1 teaspoon of chili powder
- 1 teaspoon of chipotle powder
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon of onion powder
- 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon of dry mustard
- 2 bottles of barbecue sauce
- ½ stick of butter
- Box of elbow macaroni
- Bag of blended shredded cheese, either mac and cheese blend or cheddar blend
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup of milk
Instructions
- Mix the dry rub ingredients together: chili powder, chipotle powder, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, dry mustard and a fat pinch of salt and pepper.
- Coat the chuck roast with the dry rub (can marinate for up to 24 hours).
- Place the chuck roast on a parchment-lined cookie sheet with a rack on it and cook for three hours at 275 degrees
- Let the chuck roast sit for one hour after you take it out of the oven.
- Cut across the grain and cube the chuck roast into chunks.
- Add the chunks of meat to a cookie sheet.
- Pour a bottle of barbecue sauce on the cut up chunks, add small cubes of butter and dot them all around.
- Mix the meat, barbecue sauce and butter all together with tongs.
- Put the meat back in oven at 450 or 475 degrees for 30 minutes. Flip halfway through and cook until the edges are caramelized.
- Cook the elbow macaroni according to the package.
- Add heavy whipping cream and milk to a pot and warm (do not boil).
- Add the cheese to the milk and whisk until the cheese is completely melted.
- Add 1 teaspoon of mustard powder and 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika.
- Pour the macaroni into the cheese mixture and toss together.
- Pour the macaroni and cheese into a buttered baking dish and pop under the broiler until slightly browned and bubbly.
- Create a spread with the mac cheese, burnt ends, slider buns, barbecue sauce and crispy fried onions on a platter so guests can help themselves!
- Happy Game Day!