To celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl, Jessica thought she’d whip up her own version of something served at Arrowhead Stadium: Mac and cheese with BBQ burnt ends with crispy onions.

She doesn’t have a smoker, but she was able to make her delicious burnt ends in the oven!

This cheesy, decadent combo is bound to be a hit at your Super Bowl party.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 140.

Kansas City Burnt Ends Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

2 pound chuck roast

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of chipotle powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of dry mustard

2 bottles of barbecue sauce

½ stick of butter

Box of elbow macaroni

Bag of blended shredded cheese, either mac and cheese blend or cheddar blend

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1 cup of milk

Instructions

Mix the dry rub ingredients together: chili powder, chipotle powder, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, dry mustard and a fat pinch of salt and pepper. Coat the chuck roast with the dry rub (can marinate for up to 24 hours). Place the chuck roast on a parchment-lined cookie sheet with a rack on it and cook for three hours at 275 degrees Let the chuck roast sit for one hour after you take it out of the oven. Cut across the grain and cube the chuck roast into chunks. Add the chunks of meat to a cookie sheet. Pour a bottle of barbecue sauce on the cut up chunks, add small cubes of butter and dot them all around. Mix the meat, barbecue sauce and butter all together with tongs. Put the meat back in oven at 450 or 475 degrees for 30 minutes. Flip halfway through and cook until the edges are caramelized. Cook the elbow macaroni according to the package. Add heavy whipping cream and milk to a pot and warm (do not boil). Add the cheese to the milk and whisk until the cheese is completely melted. Add 1 teaspoon of mustard powder and 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika. Pour the macaroni into the cheese mixture and toss together. Pour the macaroni and cheese into a buttered baking dish and pop under the broiler until slightly browned and bubbly. Create a spread with the mac cheese, burnt ends, slider buns, barbecue sauce and crispy fried onions on a platter so guests can help themselves! Happy Game Day!