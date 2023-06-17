It’s that time of year: Summertime just makes you want a burger.

Jessica has a delicious burger for those looking to try something a little different.

This Greek-style recipe of course has to come with fries.

It’s packed with flavor and is great on the grill, or can be made on a grill pan, like Jessica made hers.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 149.

Lamb Burger with Creamy Cucumber Sauce

Ingredients

½ pounds of ground lamb (85/15)

½ tablespoon of onion powder

½ tablespoon of garlic powder

½ tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

½ tablespoon of oregano

Salt

Pepper

2 Persian cucumbers sliced thin with a mandolin

1 cup of Greek yogurt

Fresh dill, chopped

Lemon sest

1 clove of garlic, grated

Store-bought crinkle French fries

Feta cheese

Tomato, sliced

Hamburger buns

Instructions

Add the ground lamb to a bowl, season it with onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, cinnamon, oregano, salt and pepper and mix together. Score the meat into equal parts and form four patties. Add the cucumbers to a bowl with yogurt, fresh dill, lemon zest, garlic and mix together for your sauce. Grill the burgers and toast the buns. Add the lamb patty to a toasted bun then top with a slice of tomato and cucumber sauce. Cook the crinkle fries in an air fryer then top with feta cheese, lemon zest, oregano and dill. Serve the burger with a side of your Greek-inspired fries Enjoy!