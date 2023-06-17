It’s that time of year: Summertime just makes you want a burger.
Jessica has a delicious burger for those looking to try something a little different.
This Greek-style recipe of course has to come with fries.
It’s packed with flavor and is great on the grill, or can be made on a grill pan, like Jessica made hers.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 149.
Lamb Burger with Creamy Cucumber Sauce
Ingredients
- ½ pounds of ground lamb (85/15)
- ½ tablespoon of onion powder
- ½ tablespoon of garlic powder
- ½ tablespoon of smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
- ½ tablespoon of oregano
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2 Persian cucumbers sliced thin with a mandolin
- 1 cup of Greek yogurt
- Fresh dill, chopped
- Lemon sest
- 1 clove of garlic, grated
- Store-bought crinkle French fries
- Feta cheese
- Tomato, sliced
- Hamburger buns
Instructions
- Add the ground lamb to a bowl, season it with onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, cinnamon, oregano, salt and pepper and mix together.
- Score the meat into equal parts and form four patties.
- Add the cucumbers to a bowl with yogurt, fresh dill, lemon zest, garlic and mix together for your sauce.
- Grill the burgers and toast the buns.
- Add the lamb patty to a toasted bun then top with a slice of tomato and cucumber sauce.
- Cook the crinkle fries in an air fryer then top with feta cheese, lemon zest, oregano and dill.
- Serve the burger with a side of your Greek-inspired fries
- Enjoy!