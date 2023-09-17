Jessica helped set up a lemonade stand and decided to also sell a little treat to go with the drink.
She decided on a lemon loaf cake with a simple glaze.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 154.
Lemon Loaf Cake
Dry ingredients
- 1 ½ cups of flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder
- ½ teaspoon of salt
- 1 tablespoon of lemon zest
Wet ingredients
- 1 stick of butter at room temperature
- 1 cup of sugar
- ½ cup of buttermilk
- 2 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup of frozen blueberries
- 1 cup of powdered sugar
- Splash of milk
- Touch of lemon juice
Instructions
- Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl: Flour, baking powder, salt and lemon zest.
- In a stand up mixer, add the butter and mix together using the whisk attachment.
- Add sugar and mix.
- Add buttermilk, lemon juice, vanilla and eggs and mix.
- Switch to the paddle attachment and add dry ingredients a little bit at a time.
- Grease your loaf pan with butter.
- Add a little bit of flour to your frozen blueberries.
- Once the batter is mixed thoroughly, add the blueberries to the batter and mix it with a spoon.
- Pour the batter in loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes.
- While the lemon loaf bakes, make your glaze.
- Add powdered sugar, a splash of milk and a touch of lemon juice to a bowl and mix.
- Let the lemon loaf cool once it’s finished baking.
- Drizzle with the glaze
- Enjoy!