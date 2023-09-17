Jessica helped set up a lemonade stand and decided to also sell a little treat to go with the drink.

She decided on a lemon loaf cake with a simple glaze.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 154.

Lemon Loaf Cake

Dry ingredients

1 ½ cups of flour

1 ½ teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

1 tablespoon of lemon zest

Wet ingredients

1 stick of butter at room temperature

1 cup of sugar

½ cup of buttermilk

2 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup of frozen blueberries

1 cup of powdered sugar

Splash of milk

Touch of lemon juice

Instructions

Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl: Flour, baking powder, salt and lemon zest. In a stand up mixer, add the butter and mix together using the whisk attachment. Add sugar and mix. Add buttermilk, lemon juice, vanilla and eggs and mix. Switch to the paddle attachment and add dry ingredients a little bit at a time. Grease your loaf pan with butter. Add a little bit of flour to your frozen blueberries. Once the batter is mixed thoroughly, add the blueberries to the batter and mix it with a spoon. Pour the batter in loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. While the lemon loaf bakes, make your glaze. Add powdered sugar, a splash of milk and a touch of lemon juice to a bowl and mix. Let the lemon loaf cool once it’s finished baking. Drizzle with the glaze Enjoy!