Sheet pan dinners are the best because they come together quickly and you don’t have to do dishes all night!

The idea for Jessica’s Mediterranean shrimp dinner came from having too many heads of fennel in her refrigerator.

This dish ends up creating its own delicious sauce that you can soak up with a baguette.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 142.

Mediterranean Shrimp Sheet Pan Dinner

Ingredients

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 fennel bulbs

Can on white beans, drained and rinsed

Cherry tomatoes

Splash of white wine

Splash of chicken stock

Lemon zest

Slices of lemon

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

Baguette sliced

Fresh parsley, chopped

Feta cheese, crumbled

Instructions

Remove stalks, fronds and root of the fennel and slice into wedges Add wedged fennel, white beans, tomatoes, lemon slices to cookie sheet Add lemon zest, garlic, drizzle of olive oil, season with salt and pepper and mix together. Bake in oven at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil. Add the shrimp to sheet pan.. Add a splash of white wine and chicken stock to the sheet pan. Put the pan back in oven for another 5 minutes, until the shrimp is cooked. Finish the sheet pan dinner with fennel fronds, fresh parsley and crumbled feta cheese. Toast up slices of baguette in the oven. Serve in shallow bowl with a toasted baguette. Enjoy!