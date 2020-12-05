Jessica makes a mushroom lasagna

Jessica loves a traditional lasagna, but she once tried one at a restaurant that had a white sauce and mushrooms instead and she thought she’d try her hand at one.

Her final product is comforting, rich and makes for the perfect dinner!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 87.

Mushroom Lasagna

Ingredients

5 cups of mushrooms (Jessica used a combination of portabella, baby bella, cremini and white button mushrooms)

5 strips of bacon

Half an onion, chopped

Lemon

1 bag of spinach

No boil lasagna noodles

3 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of flour

1 clove of garlic, grated

1 cup of milk

1 1/2 cups of heavy whipping cream

Parmesan cheese

Shredded Gruyere cheese

Salt

Pepper

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

Fresh thyme

Instructions

Cook the strips of bacon in a pan until they are browned and crispy. Remove the bacon, but keep the grease in the pan. Sauté the onions in the bacon grease until they are soft and translucent. Remove the onions from the pan once they are cooked. Cook the mushrooms in a of couple batches so they have room in the pan to brown. Once the mushrooms are cooked, add a pinch of salt and put them aside. Once the mushrooms are all cooked, add the bag of spinach, lemon zest and salt, and quickly wilt down. Combine the mushrooms with the spinach and onions. For the bechamel sauce, add butter and flour into a sauce pan and let it cook until it’s a golden brown color. Grate in the garlic. Add milk and heavy whipping cream and keep whisking. Add salt, pepper and nutmeg. Add 1/4 cup of parmesan cheese to the bechamel. To build the lasagna, use a 8 x 8 pan. Put the bechamel at the bottom of pan, then add the no boil lasagna noodles, mushroom and spinach mixture, a layer of shredded gruyere cheese, a sprinkle of bacon and repeat. Top the final layer with gruyere, parmesan and fresh thyme. Bake in the oven at 375 degrees for 40 minutes. Enjoy!