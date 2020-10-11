Jessica makes a quick and delicious calzone

Jessica had never made a calzone before, but since her son Levi loves pizza, she figured she’d give it a try.

She filled hers with ricotta, pesto, pepperoni and olives, but you can fill yours with whatever you’d like!

This recipe is easy and delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 78.

Jessica’s Homemade Calzone

Ingredients

Pre-made pizza dough

Container of ricotta cheese

Pepperoni

Black olives

Pesto

Marinara sauce for dipping

1 of garlic, grated

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Mozzarella cheese

Egg yolk

Salt

Oregano

Instructions

Roll out pre-made pizza dough. Use a dinner plate and knife to cut out round pieces of the dough. Place round pieces of dough on parchment-lined cookie sheet with olive oil. Combine ricotta cheese, egg yolk, parmesan cheese, grated garlic and a pinch of salt and oregano. Spread pesto on a round piece of dough. On one half of round piece of dough, add ricotta cheese mix, pepperoni, mozzarella and olives. Don’t overfill it! Fold over and crimp the edges with a fork. Brush the calzone with olive oil and sprinkle it with oregano. Bake for about 30 minutes at 450 degrees until golden brown. Serve with a side of marinara. Enjoy!