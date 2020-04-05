Jessica makes a quick and easy pasta with prosciutto and peas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many of us are cooking a pasta dish at least once a week right now. Here's a recipe to add to your weekly rotation.

Jessica's pasta with prosciutto, peas and a creamy lemon sauce is delicious and it only requires a few ingredients.

This dish came together so fast, Jessica could barely keep up!

Her final product was so lemony and creamy. "It has everything!" Jessica said.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 65.

Pasta with Prosciutto and Peas

Ingredients

Prosciutto, 4 to 6 slices

1 box of spaghetti

1 shallot, chopped

4 tablespoons of butter

1 clove of garlic, grated

1/4 cup of chicken stock

2 lemons, juiced

1 cup frozen peas

Splash of heavy whipping cream

1/8 cup of parmesan cheese

Lemon zest from 2 lemons

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Cook spaghetti in heavily salted water according to instructions on package. Line slices of prosciutto on cookie sheet and bake in oven at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, or until the prosciutto is crispy. Set aside. Add butter and shallots into a pan with a pinch of salt and pepper and cook until shallots are translucent. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and chicken stock. Grate in garlic. When pasta is one minute from being done, add it into the pan. Add lemon zest, lemon juice and 1/4 cup of pasta water. Add frozen peas, heavy whipping cream, parmesan cheese and a pinch of salt. Serve pasta on a platter, top with crispy prosciutto and more parmesan cheese. Enjoy!