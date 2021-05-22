Jessica makes a sweet and savory Persian-style rice salad with cherries

It’s cherry season and Jessica couldn’t help but pick up some at the grocery store.
She saved this particular recipe to share once cherries were back in season.
Her Persian-style rice salad with cherries is so colorful and comes together very quickly.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 105.
Persian-Style Rice Salad with Cherries
Ingredients
- 1/4 red onion, chopped
- 1 cup cherries, pitted and sliced
- 1 to 2 cups of brown wild rice, cooked and chilled
- 2 tablespoons of pomegranate molasses
- 1 tablespoon of sumac
- 1/8 cup of olive oil
- 2 persian cucumbers, sliced into rounds
- 3 tablespoons of dill, chopped
- 3 tablespoons of fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tablespoons of mint, chopped
- 1/4 cup of toasted pine nuts
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix together
- Enjoy!