Jessica had has a tip for stretching your dollar when you have one steak and are making dinner for more than two people: Turn it into tacos or a platter!

Jessica made a coffee-rub for her steak for her taco platter, and it turned out delicious. And she only had to use one grill pan!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 153.

Coffee-Rubbed Grilled Steak

Ingredients

New York strip or your choice of steak

3 tablespoons of ground coffee

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of ground mustard

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of chipotle powder

1 tablespoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of coarse/kosher salt

4 ears of corn

Cherry tomatoes

2 limes, cut in half

¼ red onion, chopped

Jalapeño

½ cup of sour cream

Tortillas

Cilantro for garnish

Instructions

For your rub, mix together the ground coffee, garlic powder, ground mustard, smoked paprika, chipotle powder, onion powder, salt and brown sugar. Pat your steak dry with a paper towel. Coat all sides of your steak with the rub. Let the steak rest at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes before grilling. (You can also marinate the meat in the rub overnight for extra flavor). Grill 4 ears of corn, jalapeños, tomatoes and lime halves until charred. Drizzle the steak with olive oil before grilling. Remove the steak from the grill and let rest for 20 minutes before slicing. Cut the corn off the cob and chop grilled jalapeño, removing the seeds. For the corn salad, add chopped red onion, corn from 4 ears of corn, squeeze 2 halves of grilled lime, chopped grilled jalapeno, pinch of salt, olive oil and mix together. Slice the steak against the grain. Serve the sliced steak, corn salad and charred cherry tomatoes on a platter. Finish the steak with a sprinkle of coarse salt, a drizzle of olive oil and garnish whole platter with cilantro. Mix together sour cream and a squeeze of lime into a small bowl. Warm tortillas on an open flame on the stove. Serve your steak platter with side of sour cream and tortillas. Enjoy!