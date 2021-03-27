Jessica makes a zucchini pasta inspired by ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’

Jessica loves actor Stanley Tucci’s new show “Searching for Italy,” and was inspired to try one of the dishes featured on the program.

She discovered that what makes spaghetti alla nerano so delicious is its simplicity; this zucchini pasta recipe doesn’t require many ingredients.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 97.

Zucchini Pasta Inspired by ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy‘

Ingredients

4 zucchini, sliced really thin (you can use a mandolin if you have one)

Spaghetti

Basil

Parmesan cheese

Butter

Safflower oil

Instructions

Cut the zucchini into super thin slices using a mandolin, preferably. Heat up a pan with safflower oil and fry up the zucchini slices in batches. Ideally, once you fry up the zucchini, store in the refrigerator overnight. Once you’re ready to make your pasta, cook the spaghetti per the directions on the box in a pot of heavily salted water. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and zucchini into a pot. Add the cooked pasta and 1/2 cup of pasta water. Stir together for a few minutes. Add 1/4 cup basil and parmesan cheese to the pasta. Buon appetito!