Jessica recently made a quick and delicious sandwich inspired by eggplant parmesan.

This dish might sound time consuming, but really the only thing that takes some time is roasting the eggplant.

It’s perfect for a yummy lunch.

“It tastes like eggplant parm, but you can hold it,” Jessica said.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 152.

Open Faced Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

Ingredients

Eggplant cut into round slices

Marinara sauce

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

Basil

Slices of sourdough or french bread

Olive oil

Clove of garlic

Instructions

Brush both sides of eggplant rounds with olive oil and place on a cookie sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for about 20 minutes until soft and caramelized. Fry up the bread in oil until crispy and toasty on each side. Take a clove of garlic and rub it on one side of the bread. Add the bread to a parchment-lined cookie sheet. On top of each slice of bread, add the cooked eggplant, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Put in under the broiler until the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and add grated parmesan and a few basil leaves. Enjoy!