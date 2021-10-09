Jessica makes avocado toast and tomato soup

Jessica loves a good grilled cheese sandwich. She could have it every day for lunch! But for a healthier option to go with a delicious homemade tomato soup, she thought she’d make an easy avocado toast.

Her tomato soup is healthier, too. The trick: parsnip. The root veggie makes it taste like cream of tomato soup, without the cream!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 111.

Avocado Toast and Tomato Soup

Ingredients

2 cups of cherry tomatoes

Few sprigs of thyme

3 cloves of garlic

1 shallot, cut up into pieces

2 parsnips, peeled and cut up into pieces

1 cup of vegetable or chicken stock

Sourdough bread, cut into thick slices

Avocado

Bacon, chopped into pieces

Butter

Olive oil

Instructions

Add tomatoes, shallots and garlic cloves to one cookie sheet, parsnips to another cookie sheet. Sprinkle with salt, drizzle with olive oil and roast in the oven at 425 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Add tomatoes, shallots, garlic cloves and parsnips to a blender with 1 cup of stock. Blend the ingredients together. Add the soup to a dutch oven and simmer. Add more stock if it’s too thick. Cook the bacon in the microwave until it’s crispy. Toast the bread on a non-stick pan with olive oil and butter. Scoop the avocado out and cut it into slices. Squeeze lemon over the avocado. Add the slices of avocado to the toasted bread and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Add the bacon. Serve the avocado toast with the soup. Enjoy!