Jessica makes basil tomato sauce with Italian brothers Sergio and Mauro Corbia of Brothers Meatballs

“Mama’s taste plant based.”

That’s the motto of Brothers Meatballs in Hollywood, where the menu is entirely plant-based.

Brothers Sergio and Mauro Corbia, who are from Sardinia, grew up in a house with six kids and wanted to share the comfort and freshness of their mother’s cooking.

Their sauces — which Jessica is a fan of — are simple and delicious.

The brothers walked Jessica through making her own tomato basil sauce, which they said works with any pasta.

For more information about Brothers Meatballs, visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 96.

Brothers Meatballs Tomato Basil Sauce

Ingredients

800 grams of San Marzano tomatoes, whole plum (1 can)

125 grams of carrots

125 grams of celery

150 grams of onions

1 bunch of basil, leaves picked

1 gram of salt

Pepper to taste

1/2 tablespoon of oil

Instructions

Heat a saucepan on medium heat. Add oil and sauté carrot, onion and celery until softened, approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Add tomato and cook for 45 minutes on medium heat. Remove the sauce from the heat, add the seasoning and basil. Blend the sauce with a hand blender or Vitamix until smooth. Taste to adjust the seasoning.