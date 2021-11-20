Jessica makes cheesy truffle mashed potatoes, a delicious spin to a traditional Thanksgiving dish

Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes, but Jessica wanted to put a spin on the classic dish.
The secret ingredient to her version — truffle butter — makes them extra delicious.
The final product is luscious and oh, so cheesy.
Cheesy Truffle Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
- 6-7 Yukon gold potatoes
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup of sour cream
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup of warm milk
- 2 tablespoons of truffle butter
- 1/4 cup of Gruyere cheese
- 2 tablespoons of chives
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- Peel and cut up potatoes into cubes. Boil the potatoes in a heavily salted pot of water.
- Drain the potatoes and add them back into the hot pot to dry.
- Add the potatoes, warm milk, sour cream, truffle butter, gruyere cheese, salt and chives into a stand mixer and mix.
- Pour the potatoes into a baking dish and add a few more dollops of truffle butter, gruyere cheese and pepper.
- Bake in oven at 425 degrees until browned, about 10 minutes.
- Happy Thanksgiving!