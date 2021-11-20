Jessica makes cheesy truffle mashed potatoes, a delicious spin to a traditional Thanksgiving dish

California Cooking

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanksgiving isn’t Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes, but Jessica wanted to put a spin on the classic dish.

The secret ingredient to her version — truffle butter — makes them extra delicious.

The final product is luscious and oh, so cheesy.

Cheesy Truffle Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

  • 6-7 Yukon gold potatoes
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup of sour cream
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup of warm milk
  • 2 tablespoons of truffle butter
  • 1/4 cup of Gruyere cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of chives
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Instructions

  1. Peel and cut up potatoes into cubes. Boil the potatoes in a heavily salted pot of water.
  2. Drain the potatoes and add them back into the hot pot to dry.
  3. Add the potatoes, warm milk, sour cream, truffle butter, gruyere cheese, salt and chives into a stand mixer and mix.
  4. Pour the potatoes into a baking dish and add a few more dollops of truffle butter, gruyere cheese and pepper.
  5. Bake in oven at 425 degrees until browned, about 10 minutes.
  6. Happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News