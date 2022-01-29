Jessica makes coconut peanut mochi balls with Kristina Cho

Just in time for Lunar New Year, Jessica chatted with Kristina Cho about some of the dishes Kristina would enjoy on the holiday.

The two made coconut peanut mochi balls from Kristina’s cookbook “Mooncakes & Milk Bread.”

For more information about Kristina, visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 122.

Coconut Peanut Mochi Balls, courtesy of “Mooncakes & Milk Bread,” makes 20

Ingredients

For the mochi

1 (13.5­ounce) can full fat coconut milk

225g (1 1/2 cups) glutinous rice flour or mochiko

200g (1 cup) sugar

4 tablespoons cornstarch, for dusting

For the filling

1 cup roasted unsalted peanuts

1/4 cup peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

3/4 cup finely shredded unsweetened coconut, for topping

Instructions

Make the mochi: In a medium saucepan (preferably nonstick for easier cleanup), whisk to combine the coconut milk, rice flour, and sugar until smooth. Heat over medium heat, stirring continually with a flexible spatula until the batter transforms into a cohesive dough (it should resemble a slightly sticky Play-Doh) and pulls cleanly away from the sides, 6 to 7 minutes. Dust a silicone baking mat with 2 tablespoons cornstarch and transfer the hot mochi to the mat. Liberally dust the top of the mochi and a rolling pin with the remaining 2 tablespoons cornstarch, then roll the mochi into a 12 x 15-inch rectangle. Dust with a little more cornstarch, if needed. Allow the mochi to cool completely. Meanwhile, make the filling: In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the peanuts, peanut butter, honey, and salt until crumbly. When pressed, the filling should stick together. Cut the cooled mochi into twenty 3-inch squares. Working with one piece at a time, top a mochi square with 1 tablespoon filling (press the filling together with your hand so it is compact). Pull up the edges of the mochi square, pinch together to seal, and roll to form a small ball. Roll the ball in coconut, then place on a plate or small rimmed baking sheet. Repeat the process with the remaining mochi and filling. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate until ready to serve (up to 5 days).

Special equipment: A silicone baking mat is helpful here because the mochi tends to be really sticky.

Mochi balls can be stored in an airtight container (a resealable bag works great) at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.