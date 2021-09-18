Jessica makes cookies inspired by hit show ‘Ted Lasso’

Like so many people, Jessica is a fan of the hit Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso.”

In honor of the show’s Emmy nominations, Jessica decided to try her hand at the biscuits, or cookies, that Ted gives his boss.

L.A. cafe Go Get Em Tiger made their own version of the buttery treats and gave them away to promote Season 2 and are now selling them at their various locations.

Jessica’s own creation came out delicious, too.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 108.

‘Ted Lasso’- Inspired Biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 sticks of cold butter cut into pieces

Instructions

In a mixer with flat beater attachment, mix together the flour, sugar and salt. Add in butter and vanilla and mix. The mixture should feel like wet sand. Pour out the dough on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and press it down. Bake the dough for 35 minutes at 350 degrees, until it is golden brown. Let the finished product cool, and then cut it into rectangles. Serve with coffee or tea. Enjoy!