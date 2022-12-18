Jessica was thinking of something cozy to make for Christmas Eve at home this year, and she thought scalloped potatoes would be the perfect side dish to her meatloaf.

Growing up, scalloped potatoes were her favorite dish anytime her mom would make them.

This creamy dish comes together quickly and is so delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 138.

Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients

1 medium onion, cut really thin

6 russet potatoes, peeled

2 cups of half and half

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

2 to 3 garlic cloves, grated

Grated parmesan cheese

2 to 3 tablespoons of butter

Instructions

Peel the potatoes, cut the onion in half and then it into very thin slices. Warm up the half and half. Using a mandoline or sharp knife, cut the potatoes into really thin slices. Combine the onions and potatoes in a baking dish. Add the cornstarch and the grated garlic to the half and half and whisk together. Add salt and pepper to taste and it pour onto the potato and onions. Press the potatoes and onions down so everything is under the liquid. Add good quality grated parmesan cheese on top. Add dollops of butter on top. Cover the potatoes with foil and put them in the oven at 375 degrees. Cook for 1 to 1 ½ hours. Remove the foil and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes. Garnish with chives. Enjoy!