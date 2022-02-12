Jessica makes crispy salmon bites for the Super Bowl

Jessica’s theme for this year’s Super Bowl is food that is wrapped and fried.

Her crispy salmon bites with Sriracha mayo sauce might be unconventional for the big game, but they’re oh, so good!

These come together quickly, and Jessica thinks your guests are going to love them!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 124.

Crispy Salmon Bites

Ingredients

Filet of salmon

Coconut oil

Avocado, cut into thin slices

Jalapeño, cut into thin slices

Rice paper

Lime

Sriracha sauce

Mayonnaise

Instructions

Take the bottom skin off the salmon filet, cut into large bite-sized pieces and season with salt and pepper. Add coconut oil to a pan and cook the salmon bites. Remove them once they are cooked and put them on a plate. Dip your rice paper in warm water until it’s soft and pliable, then cut it in half using a sharp knife. Slice the avocado and squeeze a lime over it. Add the salmon, an avocado slice and a slice of jalapeño to the middle of the rice paper and fold the rice paper over the ingredients to make a little package. Add more coconut oil to the pan and fry them up until they are crispy. For the Sriracha mayo, add 1/2 cup of mayonnaise, Sriracha and a squeeze of lime. Serve the crispy salmon bites with the Sriracha mayo. Happy game day!