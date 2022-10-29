Looking to make some fun and savory snacks with the kids this Halloween? Jessica has you covered.
She and Levi whipped up a ghost pizza and antipasto eyeballs.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 131.
Ghost Pizza
Ingredients
- Store-bought pizza dough
- 1 to 2 logs of mozzarella cheese
- Black peppercorns or black sesame seeds for eyeballs
- Olive oil
- Flour
- Pizza sauce
- Ghost cookie cutter
Instructions
- Cut mozzarella cheese into slices.
- Use a cookie cutter to make ghosts out of the slices of cheese.
- Add flour to the dough and stretch it out to create a rectangular or circular shape.
- Place dough on greased cookie sheet.
- Add sauce to dough and place in oven on 475 or 500 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until the dough is browned.
- Take out of the oven then add the cheese ghosts to the pizza.
- Add peppercorns to make eyes on the ghosts.
- Place in oven for about 5 more minutes, or until cheese melts slightly.
Antipasto Eyeballs
Ingredients
- Bocconcini
- Sliced prosciutto
- Green olives stuffed with pimento, cut in half
Instructions
- Cut bocconcini in half.
- Place flat side down on a platter.
- Wrap with prosciutto.
- Top with olive.
- Happy Halloween!