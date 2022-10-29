Looking to make some fun and savory snacks with the kids this Halloween? Jessica has you covered.

She and Levi whipped up a ghost pizza and antipasto eyeballs.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 131.

Ghost Pizza

Ingredients

Store-bought pizza dough

1 to 2 logs of mozzarella cheese

Black peppercorns or black sesame seeds for eyeballs

Olive oil

Flour

Pizza sauce

Ghost cookie cutter

Instructions

Cut mozzarella cheese into slices. Use a cookie cutter to make ghosts out of the slices of cheese. Add flour to the dough and stretch it out to create a rectangular or circular shape. Place dough on greased cookie sheet. Add sauce to dough and place in oven on 475 or 500 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until the dough is browned. Take out of the oven then add the cheese ghosts to the pizza. Add peppercorns to make eyes on the ghosts. Place in oven for about 5 more minutes, or until cheese melts slightly.

Antipasto Eyeballs

Ingredients

Bocconcini

Sliced prosciutto

Green olives stuffed with pimento, cut in half

Instructions

Cut bocconcini in half. Place flat side down on a platter. Wrap with prosciutto. Top with olive. Happy Halloween!