Jessica makes her own version of L.A.-style bacon-wrapped hot dogs

You gotta love those hot dogs being grilled outside your favorite concert venue or club. They’re an L.A. staple!

Jessica loves how they smell, and when she made her own version at home, her whole kitchen smelled amazing!

These bacon-wrapped hot dogs make for a fun dish to serve up for a summer BBQ.

L.A.-Style Street Hot Dogs

Ingredients

Kosher or nitrate free Hot Dogs

Bacon

Onion Sliced Into Thin Slices

Red Pepper Sliced

Green Pepper Sliced

3 tbsp Ketchup

3 tbsp Mayonnaise

2 tbsp Mustard

1/2 tsp siracha

Hot Dog Brioche Buns Toasted

Avocado Sliced

Instructions

Wrap hot dogs in bacon. Grill them until the bacon is crispy all around. Grill up the peppers and onions. Mix the ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and Sriracha together. Add the hot dog to a bun, top it with grilled peppers and onions, avocado and drizzle the spread. Enjoy!