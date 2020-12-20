Jessica makes individual lobster and shrimp pot pies

The holidays are the best time to cook up something that you wouldn’t normally have during the rest of the year.

Jessica thought she’d try her hand at making individual lobster and shrimp pot pies, and she added a special spice to make them extra fancy.

These seafood pies are flaky and delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 89.

Lobster and Shrimp Pot Pie

Ingredients

1 lobster tail, cut up

6 to 8 jumbo shrimp, cut up

3 leeks, washed well and chopped

1 shallot, chopped

2 tablespoons of butter

1 clove of garlic, grated

1/2 cup of prosecco, white wine or sherry

1 hefty tablespoon of flour

Olive oil

1 bottle of clam juice

3/4 box of seafood stock

1/4 teaspoon of saffron

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1/3 cup of frozen peas

Fresh tarragon

Store-bought pie dough

Egg

Instructions

Drizzle olive oil over the lobster tail, sprinkle it with salt and pepper and broil for 5 to 10 minutes. Add leeks and shallots with a drizzle of olive oil and butter into a heavy dutch oven pot and cook. Add garlic, salt, pepper, prosecco and flour to the pot. Stir for a few minutes to get rid of the raw flour taste. Add clam juice, seafood stock and saffron, and bring to a slow boil. Once the sauce thickens, add jumbo shrimp, peas and heavy cream into the pot and cook for a few minutes until shrimp is cooked and turns pink. Taste and add more salt and pepper if you need it. Turn off the heat and add the chopped up lobster and fresh tarragon. Use a bowl to cut out pieces of pie dough to cover your individual ramekins. Pour your pot pie mixture into each ramekin. Brush egg wash on inside of each ramekin. Cover each ramekin with pie dough and brush the top of the pie dough with more egg wash. Make a few slits in each pot pie to let the steam out and sprinkle with kosher salt. Cook in the oven at 375 degrees until the pie crust browns, about 15 to 20 minutes. Enjoy!