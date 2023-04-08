When it comes to springtime and Easter, Jessica thinks of lamb.
This Easter, she decided to whip up a quick and easy lamb chops with herb sauce.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 144.
Lamb Chops with Herb Sauce and Roasted Potatoes
Ingredients
- Baby potatoes
- Lamb chops
- Herbes De Provence
- Fresh mint
- Fresh dill
- Fresh Italian parsley
- Fresh Basil
- Red chili pepper
- Handful of pistachios, chopped
- Lemon
- Olive oil
- 1 clove of garlic, grated
- Splash of red wine vinegar
- Labne
Instructions
- Add baby potatoes to a cookie sheet, season them with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.
- Roast the potatoes in a 425 degree oven for about 45 minutes.
- Chop up 1 cup of fresh herbs and add to a bowl.
- For the sauce, add a few slices of red chili, chopped pistachios, juice of ½ lemon, grated garlic, lemon zest, red wine vinegar and olive oil and mix all together
- Season the lamb chops with herbes de provence (or just salt and pepper) and drizzle with olive oil.
- Cook the lamb chops in a hot cast-iron skillet.
- Spread labne on a platter, add the lamb chops and drizzle them with your herb sauce.
- Add the baby potatoes.
- Enjoy and happy Easter!