When it comes to springtime and Easter, Jessica thinks of lamb.

This Easter, she decided to whip up a quick and easy lamb chops with herb sauce.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 144.

Lamb Chops with Herb Sauce and Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

Baby potatoes

Lamb chops

Herbes De Provence

Fresh mint

Fresh dill

Fresh Italian parsley

Fresh Basil

Red chili pepper

Handful of pistachios, chopped

Lemon

Olive oil

1 clove of garlic, grated

Splash of red wine vinegar

Labne

Instructions

Add baby potatoes to a cookie sheet, season them with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Roast the potatoes in a 425 degree oven for about 45 minutes. Chop up 1 cup of fresh herbs and add to a bowl. For the sauce, add a few slices of red chili, chopped pistachios, juice of ½ lemon, grated garlic, lemon zest, red wine vinegar and olive oil and mix all together Season the lamb chops with herbes de provence (or just salt and pepper) and drizzle with olive oil. Cook the lamb chops in a hot cast-iron skillet. Spread labne on a platter, add the lamb chops and drizzle them with your herb sauce. Add the baby potatoes. Enjoy and happy Easter!